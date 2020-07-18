See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Manteca, CA
Dr. Maya Nambisan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (7)
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Maya Nambisan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Nambisan works at Gill Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Group Inc in Manteca, CA with other offices in Turlock, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    George C. Scott MD
    1191 E Yosemite Ave Ste C, Manteca, CA 95336
    Sutter Gould Medical Foundation
    3100 W Christoffersen Pkwy, Turlock, CA 95382

Ovarian Cysts
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Fetal Ultrasound
Ovarian Cysts
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Fetal Ultrasound

    Jul 18, 2020
    She was the only doctor that actively cared about me during and after my pregnancy. She took the time to listen to me as I struggled through postpartum depression and she was active in helping me find a therapist that would best suit me. She is the only doctor I've ever fully trusted because she has shown from the beginning that she has my best interest at heart.
    Katie — Jul 18, 2020
