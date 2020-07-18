Dr. Nambisan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maya Nambisan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maya Nambisan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nambisan works at
George C. Scott MD1191 E Yosemite Ave Ste C, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 824-2202
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation3100 W Christoffersen Pkwy, Turlock, CA 95382 Directions (209) 632-3901
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She was the only doctor that actively cared about me during and after my pregnancy. She took the time to listen to me as I struggled through postpartum depression and she was active in helping me find a therapist that would best suit me. She is the only doctor I've ever fully trusted because she has shown from the beginning that she has my best interest at heart.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1396041042
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
