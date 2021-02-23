Dr. Nair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maya Nair, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maya Nair, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Armstrong & Miller LLC833 SW 11th Ave Ste 628, Portland, OR 97205 Directions (503) 488-6678
Dr. Nair is an extremely open, kind, and empathetic psychiatrist. She balances medication management and talk therapy extremely well. Her type of therapy (psychoanalytic) gets to the root of recurring issues/patterns, all while maintaining a healing environment. Her office staff was very helpful in terms of coordinating with insurance. I only saw Dr. Nair for about two months when I was briefly living in Portland (Fall 2020), but I doubt that I will find a psychiatrist/therapist as helpful and empathetic. Wonderful person and psychiatrist.
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Nair accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
