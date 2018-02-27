See All Pediatricians in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Maya Moody, MD

Pediatrics
5 (2)
Overview

Dr. Maya Moody, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Moody works at Mercy Clinic Adult Critical Care in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Mercy JFK Clinic
    615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 (314) 251-6382

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bronchiolitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bronchiolitis

Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • HealthLink

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 27, 2018
    AWESOME Doctor! Listens to the kids, and pays attention to them and patient. She explains to your child whats going on with them, giving them understanding on what they may be going through and also gives them tips on how to, in my daughters case, better interpret an asthma attack and what to do to prevent them when they can. She is amazing and quite personable. My daughter absolutely loves her and I must admit I am happy with her myself. A truly good doctor!
    JMcCormick in St. Louis — Feb 27, 2018
    About Dr. Maya Moody, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659682946
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moody works at Mercy Clinic Adult Critical Care in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Moody’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moody. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

