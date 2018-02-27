Dr. Moody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maya Moody, MD
Overview
Dr. Maya Moody, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Moody works at
Locations
Mercy JFK Clinic615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6382
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- HealthLink
Ratings & Reviews
AWESOME Doctor! Listens to the kids, and pays attention to them and patient. She explains to your child whats going on with them, giving them understanding on what they may be going through and also gives them tips on how to, in my daughters case, better interpret an asthma attack and what to do to prevent them when they can. She is amazing and quite personable. My daughter absolutely loves her and I must admit I am happy with her myself. A truly good doctor!
About Dr. Maya Moody, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1659682946
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Dr. Moody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moody works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moody. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moody.
