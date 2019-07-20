Dr. Maya Ling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maya Ling, MD
Overview
Dr. Maya Ling, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center31 MALL RD, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 744-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ling is a wonderful doctor. She is thorough, compassionate, listens and answers all of your questions, does not hurry through exams and follow ups. I recommend her for any eye problems you may have.
About Dr. Maya Ling, MD
- 13 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Ling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ling has seen patients for Stye, Corneal Diseases and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ling speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ling.
