Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maya Carter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maya Carter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Locations
Annapolis Neurology122 Defense Hwy Ste 210, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 266-9694
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carter answered my questions and was very patient. I received excellent care from Dr Carter
About Dr. Maya Carter, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1437294113
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carter speaks French and German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.