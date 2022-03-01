Dr. Maya Bartels, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maya Bartels, DMD
Overview
Dr. Maya Bartels, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL.
Dr. Bartels works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental9192 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (844) 227-5254
-
2
Aspen Dental640 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33444 Directions (844) 229-7218
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bartels?
I’m so glad I found Dr. Bartels! Such a great experience. I’ve never been happier!!
About Dr. Maya Bartels, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1639787146
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartels has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartels accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartels works at
Dr. Bartels has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.