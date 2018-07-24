Dr. May Yazeji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yazeji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. May Yazeji, MD
Overview
Dr. May Yazeji, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Moline, IL. They completed their residency with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
Dr. Yazeji works at
Locations
Contemporary Obstetrics & Gyne Womens Care Ctr4322 7th St, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 517-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She’s the best physician I’ve ever had in any specialty. I wish she was here when I had my babies. I see her for postmenopausal health. She’s up to date on treatments and compassionate; Very much a patient advocate.
About Dr. May Yazeji, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1881802536
Education & Certifications
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yazeji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yazeji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yazeji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yazeji works at
Dr. Yazeji has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yazeji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yazeji speaks Arabic and French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yazeji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazeji.
