Dr. May Wang, MD

Pediatrics
3 (4)
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. May Wang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Monte, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.

Dr. Wang works at Aurora Medical Center Inc. in El Monte, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Medical Center Inc.
    11245 Lower Azusa Rd Ste A, El Monte, CA 91731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 579-9541

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. May Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Burmese and Chinese
    • 1790793289
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang works at Aurora Medical Center Inc. in El Monte, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wang’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

