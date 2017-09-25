Dr. May Thomassee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomassee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. May Thomassee, MD
Dr. May Thomassee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.
Lourdes Physician Group Women's Health5000 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Bldg 10, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 470-7801
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Thomassee performed my wife's hysterectomy and throughout the entire process she was outstanding. After our first meeting with her my wife and I knew that we had the right doctor, she answered all of our questions and made us feel very comfortable. After wife was discharged from hospital she called to check on her during the weekend. Would recommend her without hesitation, wish she could be my doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Louisiana State Univ
Dr. Thomassee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomassee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomassee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomassee has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomassee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomassee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomassee.
