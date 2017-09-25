Overview

Dr. May Thomassee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.



Dr. Thomassee works at Women's Health in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.