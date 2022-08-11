Overview

Dr. May Reyes, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Reyes works at Presbyterian Medical Group in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.