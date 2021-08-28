Overview

Dr. May-Lin Wilgus, MD is a Pulmonologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ojai Valley Community Hospital.



Dr. Wilgus works at Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.