Dr. May-Lin Wilgus, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. May-Lin Wilgus, MD is a Pulmonologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ojai Valley Community Hospital.

Dr. Wilgus works at Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care
    100 Moody Ct Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 521-4238
    UCLA Health Ventura Primary & Specialty Care
    6633 Telephone Rd Ste 100, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 521-6012

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Ojai Valley Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 28, 2021
    Dr. Wilgus is one of the best physicians I have ever had. She has seen me through very tough lung problems with her vast knowledge, experience and total dedication. She is a credit to the field of medicine with her kindness and integrity. I feel very lucky and grateful to have her as my Pulmonologist.
    Phyllis Soderlund — Aug 28, 2021
    About Dr. May-Lin Wilgus, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356533178
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University Medical Center
    • Columbia University Medical Center
    • Columbia University Medical Center
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. May-Lin Wilgus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilgus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilgus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilgus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilgus has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilgus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilgus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilgus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilgus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilgus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

