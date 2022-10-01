Dr. May Isbell, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. May Isbell, OD
Overview
Dr. May Isbell, OD is an Optometrist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Dr. Isbell works at
Locations
Cedars-sinai Ophthalmology250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 102, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3450
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She explained everything until we could fully understand and gave right solutions. She is so kind to all the pts.
About Dr. May Isbell, OD
- Optometry
- English, Cantonese
- 1477549608
Dr. Isbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isbell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isbell speaks Cantonese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Isbell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isbell.
