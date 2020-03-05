See All Dermatologists in Olympia Fields, IL
Dr. May Chow, MD

Dermatology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. May Chow, MD is a Dermatologist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.

Dr. Chow works at Specialty Physician of IL in Olympia Fields, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Specialty Physician of IL
    3700 W 203rd St Ste 204, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 679-2380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Olympia Fields

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 05, 2020
    I've been a patient of Dr. May Chow for over 30 years. My last encounter with her was due to an extreme skin condition which was affecting my quality of life. She immediately put me on a successful path to relief, for which I'm eternally grateful. Her extensive knowledge and compassionate bedside manner are consistently outstanding. Thank you, Dr. Chow!
    Jaclynn — Mar 05, 2020
    About Dr. May Chow, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518918879
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
    Residency
    • University of Chicago
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. May Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chow works at Specialty Physician of IL in Olympia Fields, IL. View the full address on Dr. Chow’s profile.

    Dr. Chow has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chow speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

