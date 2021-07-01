Overview

Dr. May Chen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their fellowship with STANFORD UNIVERSITY



Dr. Chen works at Stanford Cancer Center South Bay in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.