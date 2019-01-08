Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. May Chan, MD is an Optometrist in Sacramento, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6051 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 421-7915
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?
Dr. Chan is great. She values your time as a patient. She's very easy going and sweet.
About Dr. May Chan, MD
- Optometry
- English
- 1851425110
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.