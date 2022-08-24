Overview

Dr. May Bullecer, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Bullecer works at Athens Geriatric/Internal Medcn in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Osteopenia and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.