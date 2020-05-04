See All Rheumatologists in Warwick, RI
Dr. May Aldaabil, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. May Aldaabil, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from KING FAISAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Aldaabil works at Kent Hospital-Multiple Sclerosis Center of Care New England in Warwick, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kent Hospital Emergency Medicine
    455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 886-0629
  2. 2
    Primary Office
    5750 Post Rd # 2C, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 681-2858

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • South County Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. May Aldaabil, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306243910
    Education & Certifications

    • KING FAISAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCE
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. May Aldaabil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldaabil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aldaabil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aldaabil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aldaabil has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aldaabil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldaabil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldaabil.

