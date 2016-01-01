Overview

Dr. May Al-Abousi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University Of Baghdad and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Al-Abousi works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH with other offices in Parma, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.