Dr. Maxwell Stem, MD
Dr. Maxwell Stem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
University Of Missouri Health Care220 Grandview Ave, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Extremely kind, gentle, accomplished surgeon and medical practitioner. Excellent Injection technique. I was really impressed.
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Stem has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stem.
