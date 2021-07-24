Overview

Dr. Maxwell Merkow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Merkow works at East Bay Brain & Spine Medical Group in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.