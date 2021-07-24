See All Neurosurgeons in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Maxwell Merkow, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (29)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maxwell Merkow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Merkow works at East Bay Brain & Spine Medical Group in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Bay Brain & Spine Medical Group
    130 La Casa Via Ste 210 Bldg 2, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 (925) 309-5155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spine Fracture Treatment
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spine Fracture Treatment

Treatment frequency



Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spine Fracture Treatment
Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Broken Neck
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Brain Tumor
Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spondylolisthesis
Chiari Malformation, Adult
Compression Fracture
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis
Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Fracture
Gland Cancer
Glioma
Hydrocephalus
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Malignant Glioma
Meningiomas
Metastatic Cancer
Metastatic Tumors (Brain)
Movement Disorders
Nerve Cancer
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurogenic Claudication (NC)
Neurostimulation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Parkinson's Disease
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spinal Compression Fracture
Spinal Cord Cancer
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Instability
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spondylosis
Stroke
Subdural Hematoma
Thoracic Cancer
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Torticollis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Disease
Vascular Malformations of the Brain
Vertebral Compression Fractures
Vertebral Fracture
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Health Net
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    Triwest
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 24, 2021
    About Dr. Maxwell Merkow, MD

    Specialties
    Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1194951723
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Wellington Hospital, New Zealand
    Fellowship
    Residency
    University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    Univeristy Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maxwell Merkow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merkow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Merkow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merkow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merkow works at East Bay Brain & Spine Medical Group in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. Merkow’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Merkow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merkow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merkow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merkow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

