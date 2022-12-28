Dr. Maxwell McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maxwell McDonald, MD
Dr. Maxwell McDonald, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Hematology/Oncology Associates2600 Kings Hwy Ste 340, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McDonald is a very good Oncologist who knows how to treat his patients. He’s very knowledgeable and makes you feel very comfortable going through everything that the patient has to deal with. What makes him very special is his staff treats each patient just like he does. I’ve been seeing Dr. McDonald for approximately 11 years and feel great. I highly recommend Dr. McDonald to anyone that needs his expertise.
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1699764589
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Medical Oncology
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McDonald using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald works at
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
