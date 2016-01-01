Dr. Maxwell Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maxwell Ma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maxwell Ma, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Ma works at
Locations
-
1
Main Hospital1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 598-7688Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
About Dr. Maxwell Ma, MD
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1881912368
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.