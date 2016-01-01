See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Maxwell Ma, MD

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maxwell Ma, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Ma works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Hospital
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 598-7688
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Conduction Studies
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
Nerve Conduction Studies
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia

Nerve Conduction Studies
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EMG (Electromyography)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Multiple Sclerosis Therapy
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Spinal Stenosis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Maxwell Ma, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881912368
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maxwell Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ma has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

