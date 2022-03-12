Dr. Maxwell Kwaku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwaku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maxwell Kwaku, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maxwell Kwaku, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Kwaku works at
Locations
-
1
UT Health North Campus Tyler11937 US Highway 271 Fl 3, Tyler, TX 75708 Directions (903) 877-7911
-
2
UT Health East Texas Physicians Endocrinology Clinic - Tyler1000 E 5th St Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 594-2666
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
I just left from having this doctor stick needles in my thyroid for a biopsy literally two hours ago. I wanted to hurry up and leave a great review for this doctor and his staff because they deserve it. He was comfortable to talk to during my visit, he asked questions and listened to everything I had to say. He and his staff are very clean and professional, and the staff joked around which to me is very comforting. I arrived at 8:40 for a 9 o’clock biopsy appointment and I was literally pulling out if the parking lot at 9:45 and in no pain whatsoever. Again he and his staff made it so easy , comfortable and painless. When he walked out he came over patted me on the leg and said “have a great weekend and call if you need us.” Why am I telling you this, because at the office visit he did the same thing , patted me on the back and said “great to meet you.” You wouldn’t pat someone on the back unless you care, he cares, thank you Dr. Kwaku !!!!
About Dr. Maxwell Kwaku, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1083641534
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwaku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwaku accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwaku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwaku works at
Dr. Kwaku has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwaku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwaku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwaku.
