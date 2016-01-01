Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maxwell Fisher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maxwell Fisher, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital, Vidant Medical Center and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fisher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eastern Nephrology Associates Laboratory511 Paladin Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-8880Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Champaign Dental Group222 Virginia Rd Unit C, Edenton, NC 27932 Directions (252) 752-8880
-
3
Fmc Dialysis Services of Plymouth734 US Highway 64 E, Plymouth, NC 27962 Directions (252) 741-9900
-
4
Pamlico Internal Medicine Associates Inc1314 Highland Dr, Washington, NC 27889 Directions (252) 335-0531
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisher?
About Dr. Maxwell Fisher, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1962404103
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fisher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.