Overview

Dr. Maxwell Chait, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Chait works at ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.