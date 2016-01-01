See All Vascular Surgeons in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Maxwell Almenoff, MD

Vascular Surgery
Accepting new patients
Dr. Maxwell Almenoff, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. 

Dr. Almenoff works at Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Overland Park
    5100 W 110th St Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66211 (913) 754-2800

  Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Abdominal Pain
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Abdominal Pain
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Constipation
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lung Cancer
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Skin Grafts
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Vascular Surgery
    English
    1992142509
    General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Dr. Maxwell Almenoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almenoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Almenoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Almenoff works at Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Almenoff’s profile.

    Dr. Almenoff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almenoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almenoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almenoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

