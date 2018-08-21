Dr. Maxlyn Ellison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maxlyn Ellison, MD
Dr. Maxlyn Ellison, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University.
Ellison and Associates of Raleigh, P.C.2301 Rexwoods Dr Ste 102, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
I have been seeing her for over 5 years. I generally jus go every 3 months for a medicine check. There are ties that I need to see her before my appointment she can always squeeze me in,
- Med Univ Sc Coll Of Med, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Med Univ Sc Med Ctr, Psychiatry
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
Dr. Ellison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellison. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellison.
