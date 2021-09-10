See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Maximo Lamarche, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maximo Lamarche, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Lamarche works at Acadiana Renal Physicians in Lafayette, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fresenius Medical Care Inc
    300 W Saint Mary Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70506 (888) 393-1441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbeville General Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    Sep 10, 2021
    Dr. Lamarche took care of my sister like she was his own child, my whole family is so grateful for the compassion that he showed to her. She came in from DC on life support and he told her that he would get her off of the ventilator which he did. I would like to personally say that anyone looking for a doctor who truly cares about his patient you can be confident in knowing that Dr. Lamarche is that doctor. He truly was a God send for my family and for that I am forever grateful. Thank you Dr. Lamarche for being such a Blessing. Mike Bienvenu
    Mike Bienvenu — Sep 10, 2021
    About Dr. Maximo Lamarche, MD

    Internal Medicine
    46 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1003852567
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lamarche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamarche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamarche works at Acadiana Renal Physicians in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Lamarche’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamarche. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamarche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamarche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamarche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

