Dr. Maximo Lama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maximo Lama, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maximo Lama, MD is a Pulmonologist in Poinciana, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Instituo Tecnico De Santo Domingo - Santo Domingo Republica Dominicana|Technology Institute of Santo Domingo (Intec) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Lama works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Lung Asthma and Sleep Specialists Poinciana4553 Pleasant Hill Rd, Poinciana, FL 34759 Directions (407) 440-9191Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists3480 Polynesian Isle Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 Directions (407) 794-5362Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Fortified Provider Network
- Golden Rule
- Harrington Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lama?
Always very professional and attentive! the best!
About Dr. Maximo Lama, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326276445
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Newark NJ|Newark
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Newark NJ
- Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr
- Instituo Tecnico De Santo Domingo - Santo Domingo Republica Dominicana|Technology Institute of Santo Domingo (Intec) / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lama works at
Dr. Lama has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lama speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.