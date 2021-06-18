Overview

Dr. Maximino Brambila, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brambila works at University Orthopaedic Associates in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.