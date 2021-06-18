Dr. Maximino Brambila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brambila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maximino Brambila, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maximino Brambila, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Locations
University Orthopaedic Associates604 N Magnolia Ave Ste 100, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 320-0531
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was lucky that Dr. Brambila was at Clovis Community the day I went in with a serious hand injury. The staff was not sure that my ring finger could be saved. Dr. Bramblia came in to access the injury and said he could save the finger plus give it partial mobility. He was able to save the finger and I have 50% use, more than I would have thought. I can even type fairly normally, which is great . He is an excellent surgeon and has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Maximino Brambila, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952559353
Education & Certifications
- Harbor / UCLA
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Brambila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brambila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brambila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brambila has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brambila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brambila speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brambila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brambila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brambila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brambila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.