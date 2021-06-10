Overview

Dr. Maximillian Soong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Soong works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Neuroplasty and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.