Dr. Maximiliano Mayrink, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayrink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maximiliano Mayrink, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maximiliano Mayrink, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Mount Sinai Medical Center Dept of Obgyn4302 Alton Rd Ste 920, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2655
South Florida Heart Group PA2845 Aventura Blvd Ste 250, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 692-1080
Salud Healthcare Lauderdale Lakes LLC323 Sunny Isles Blvd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 Directions (786) 274-8105
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Doctor speaks Portuguese, Spanish and English. Explains in a easy way to understand the health conditions, excellent patient care.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1851669816
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Mayrink has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayrink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayrink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayrink has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayrink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayrink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayrink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayrink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayrink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.