Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Maximiliano Hyon, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maximiliano Hyon, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.

Dr. Hyon works at White Memorial Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    White Memorial Medical Center
    1701 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 987-1362

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health White Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Overweight
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Maximiliano Hyon, DO

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942626767
    Education & Certifications

    • TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
