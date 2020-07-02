Dr. Maximilian Shokat, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shokat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maximilian Shokat, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maximilian Shokat, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Grady General Hospital, HCA Florida Capital Hospital, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and John D Archbold Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shokat works at
Locations
Southern Interventional Pain Center619 SW Baya Dr Ste 102, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 361-3400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southern Interventional Pain Center LLC615 S Hansell St, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 226-2234
Southern Interventional Pain Center1931 Welby Way Ste 400, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 710-0669
Hospital Affiliations
- Grady General Hospital
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- John D Archbold Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shokat is a amazing doctor. you listen too what you have to say and he don"t rush you out. after so many visit all the staff remember you you are and greet you with a smile.
About Dr. Maximilian Shokat, DO
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Emory University
- Sun Coast Hospital
- Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
