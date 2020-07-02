See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lake City, FL
Dr. Maximilian Shokat, DO

Interventional Pain Medicine
3.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maximilian Shokat, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Grady General Hospital, HCA Florida Capital Hospital, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and John D Archbold Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shokat works at Champaign Dental Group in Lake City, FL with other offices in Thomasville, GA and Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Interventional Pain Center
    619 SW Baya Dr Ste 102, Lake City, FL 32025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 361-3400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Southern Interventional Pain Center LLC
    615 S Hansell St, Thomasville, GA 31792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 226-2234
  3. 3
    Southern Interventional Pain Center
    1931 Welby Way Ste 400, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 710-0669

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grady General Hospital
  • HCA Florida Capital Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
  • John D Archbold Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Maximilian Shokat, DO

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659559789
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sun Coast Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maximilian Shokat, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shokat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shokat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shokat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Shokat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shokat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shokat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shokat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.