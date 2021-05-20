Dr. Maximilian Padilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maximilian Padilla, MD
Overview
Dr. Maximilian Padilla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Locations
Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa13470 Parker Commons Blvd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 382-5410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Padilla is very compassionate, caring and thorough! He did an exceptional job on my eyelids via surgery! I could not be happier with the results!
About Dr. Maximilian Padilla, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1235557166
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padilla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padilla has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
