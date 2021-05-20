Overview

Dr. Maximilian Padilla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.



Dr. Padilla works at Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.