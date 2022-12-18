See All Plastic Surgeons in Dayton, OH
Dr. Maximilian Malotky, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (45)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maximilian Malotky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding, Patients' Hospital Of Redding, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Shasta Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Malotky works at Premier Surgical Oncology in Dayton, OH with other offices in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Valley Hospital
    1 Wyoming St, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 208-2485
  2. 2
    Dayton Heart and Vascular Hospital
    2200 Philadelphia Dr Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 734-8555
  3. 3
    Good Samaritian Hospital
    2222 Philadelphia Dr, Dayton, OH 45406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 291-2882
  4. 4
    Summit Plastic Surgery, Redding CA
    1800 Buenaventura Blvd Ste 200, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 638-8868
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding
  • Patients' Hospital Of Redding
  • Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
  • Shasta Regional Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Breast Asymmetry Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Facial Asymmetries Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mini TightRope® CMC Technique Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Partial Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 18, 2022
    I will never be able to show my gratitude for Dr.M and what he has done to change my life. There’s not enough thank you’s in the world to say it! Here’s my experience with Dr.M and his Wonderful staff. I went to my consultation 6 months ago with Dr.Malotky. I just knew he was the Dr. for the job when he said 700-750ccs. He got what I wanted. I wanted big fake boobs with tiny tiny nipples. High and tight. Same size since I’ve never been symmetric, side boob and touching when I wasn’t wearing a bra and 700-750cc’s if possible. Yes I had a tall order and knew what I wanted. Just wasn’t sure if I was going to get all that. This was going to be my third plastic surgery. My previous 2 weren’t good experiences(different surgeon). So to say my anxiety was out the roof was an overstatement. The morning of my surgery I was a nervous wreck. Dr.M came in said he will try to do 750cc on both breast, small nipples, and high and tight. He was so great. I had asked if he could take a picture of my im
    Enjoli D. — Dec 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Maximilian Malotky, MD
    About Dr. Maximilian Malotky, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841582202
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    Internship
    • MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Gonzaga University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maximilian Malotky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malotky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malotky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malotky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Malotky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malotky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malotky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malotky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

