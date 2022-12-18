Overview

Dr. Maximilian Malotky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding, Patients' Hospital Of Redding, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Shasta Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Malotky works at Premier Surgical Oncology in Dayton, OH with other offices in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.