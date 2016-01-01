Overview

Dr. Maximilian Hsia-Kiung, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Hsia-Kiung works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Danvers, MA and Salem, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.