Dr. Maximilian Braun III, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (22)
27 years of experience
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maximilian Braun III, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Braun III works at Susquehanna Valley Pain Mgmt in Harrisburg, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA and Carlisle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Postherpetic Neuralgia and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Susquehanna Valley Pain Mgmt. PC
    825 Sir Thomas Ct Ste B, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 652-8670
  2. 2
    Trindle Rehabilitation Medicin
    5124 E Trindle Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 652-8670
  3. 3
    Susquehanna Valley Pain Management
    290 E Pomfret St, Carlisle, PA 17013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 652-8670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 24, 2022
    I was a patient back in 2017. I scheduled a visit with Dr Braun recently, 2022. He remembered me. Dr. Braun cares and listens to his patients. I am pain free 2 days after treatment… after suffering for the past 6 months. I should have made an appointment sooner. This doctor is the best.
    Barb Adams — Dec 24, 2022
    About Dr. Maximilian Braun III, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710965330
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Braun III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Braun III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Braun III has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Postherpetic Neuralgia and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braun III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Braun III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braun III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braun III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braun III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

