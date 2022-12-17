Overview

Dr. Maxime Savard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine - Miami Shores, FL and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.



Dr. Savard works at Ochsner Health Center - Driftwood in Kenner, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.