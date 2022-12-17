Dr. Maxime Savard, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maxime Savard, DPM
Overview
Dr. Maxime Savard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine - Miami Shores, FL and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.
Dr. Savard works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center Driftwood2120 Driftwood Blvd, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 443-9500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
LSUHSC/Orthopaedic Clinic200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 500, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 443-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savard?
It was informative
About Dr. Maxime Savard, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, French
- 1255570495
Education & Certifications
- South Miami Hospital - Miami, FL (Podiatric Medicine & Surgery)
- South Miami (Fl) Hospital
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine - Miami Shores, FL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savard works at
Dr. Savard has seen patients for Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Savard speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Savard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.