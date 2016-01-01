Dr. Maxim Shuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maxim Shuman, MD
Overview
Dr. Maxim Shuman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Baylor Affiliated Hospitals and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Shuman works at
Locations
-
1
Clear Lake Medical Laboratory16 Professional Park Dr, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-3503Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturday8:30am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shuman?
About Dr. Maxim Shuman, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1417053208
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama-Birmingham
- University Of Alabama-Birmingham
- Baylor Affiliated Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuman works at
Dr. Shuman speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.