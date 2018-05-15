Dr. Maxim Pekarev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pekarev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maxim Pekarev, MD
Overview
Dr. Maxim Pekarev, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
MP Plastic Surgery800 8th Ave Ste 206, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 529-9199
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pekarev?
I'm truly thankful for Dr. Pekarev, he did a skin graft surgery on my stomach. It has healed very well and so has the donor site. I didn't think it would look as good as it does, however with his expertise I'm completely satisfied. He and his staff are pleasant, amazing,caring and helpful. I HIGHLY recommend this doctor and his staff, you will NOT be disappointed. Thank you Dr. Pekarev, I am forever grateful.
About Dr. Maxim Pekarev, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1851618649
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Princeton U
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pekarev has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pekarev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pekarev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pekarev has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pekarev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pekarev speaks Russian and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pekarev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pekarev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pekarev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pekarev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.