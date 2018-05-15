Overview

Dr. Maxim Pekarev, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Pekarev works at MP Plastic Surgery PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.