Dr. Maxim Gluhovsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Maxim Gluhovsky, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Gluhovsky works at
Locations
Delaware Valley Cardiovascular Surgical Associates PC1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 226, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 752-3330
St Mary Medical Center41 University Dr Ste 300, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 752-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maxim Gluhovsky, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1700076999
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
