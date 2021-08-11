Dr. Maxie Sprott II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprott II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maxie Sprott II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maxie Sprott II, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Sprott II works at
Locations
-
1
Ivyy P.c2965 Harrison St Ste 313, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 838-4472
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sprott II?
I have been coming to Vida and Dr Sprott for years. For all 3 of my pregnancies and most recently my hysterectomy. I appreciate the care and direct response to my questions.. A lot of people say Dr Sprott is mean, but honestly he’s just very direct. I would much rather someone tell me the facts than to sugar coat a problem. I can’t brag enough about all the help Dr Sprott’s surgery scheduler was too. Jess has been with Dr Sprott for a long time, she scheduled my last c-section and now my hysterectomy. She does everything in such a way that I understood exactly what was going to happen. Jess even called me after surgery to check in because I was so scared. I love this office and I highly recommend Dr Sprott and his team. They made sure I was taken care of.
About Dr. Maxie Sprott II, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1205826344
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sprott II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sprott II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sprott II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sprott II works at
Dr. Sprott II has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprott II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprott II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprott II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprott II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprott II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.