Dr. Maxcie Sikora, MD

Pediatrics
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maxcie Sikora, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED.

Dr. Sikora works at Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Cullman, AL and Vestavia Hills, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center
    504 BROOKWOOD BLVD, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 871-9661
  2. 2
    Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center
    13521 Old Highway 280, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 871-9661
  3. 3
    Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center
    2108 Al-157, Cullman, AL 35058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 871-9661
  4. 4
    Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center - Cullman
    1800 AL Highway 157 Ste 201, Cullman, AL 35058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 871-9661
  5. 5
    Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center
    2010 Patton Chapel Rd Ste 200, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 871-9661
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  6. 6
    Eyecare Associates Inc.
    2100 Data Park Cir, Birmingham, AL 35244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 871-9661

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Dr. Maxcie Sikora, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982886826
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maxcie Sikora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sikora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sikora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.