Dr. Maxcie Sikora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maxcie Sikora, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED.
Dr. Sikora works at
Locations
Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center504 BROOKWOOD BLVD, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 871-9661
Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center13521 Old Highway 280, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 871-9661
Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center2108 Al-157, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (205) 871-9661
Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center - Cullman1800 AL Highway 157 Ste 201, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (205) 871-9661
Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center2010 Patton Chapel Rd Ste 200, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 871-9661Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Eyecare Associates Inc.2100 Data Park Cir, Birmingham, AL 35244 Directions (205) 871-9661
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After several visits I found this person to be genuinely a caring professional. Taking time to listen.
About Dr. Maxcie Sikora, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sikora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sikora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sikora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sikora works at
Dr. Sikora speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.