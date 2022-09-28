Dr. Yeslev has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Max Yeslev, MD
Overview
Dr. Max Yeslev, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Glenlake20 Glenlake Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 668-1945
- 2 3495 Piedmont Road 9 Piedmo Ctr, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (404) 668-1945
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yeslev performed my breast reduction surgery and explained, in detail, every step of the process (pre and post care). He was very professional and made recommendations that was specific for my level of care and recovery. I would definitely recommend him and his wonderful team, in fact I have another procedure scheduled with Dr. Yeslev.
About Dr. Max Yeslev, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeslev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeslev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeslev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeslev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.