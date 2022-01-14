See All Pediatricians in Upland, CA
Dr. Max Soliguen, MD

Pediatrics
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Max Soliguen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Soliguen works at Kids First Pediatrics in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Max V. Soliguen M.d. Inc. Dba Kids First Pediatrics
    1183 E Foothill Blvd Ste 230, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 920-9050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Asthma
Circumcision
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Soliguen?

    Jan 14, 2022
    I absolutely love Dr. Soliguen and his staff. My first experience with him was asking for a last minute consult for our newborn because of insurance issues we were having and he scheduled a same day meeting with us during his lunch. Since then he has made our children and us feel comfortable, safe and taken care of. It's so hard to find a good doctor with excellent reception and nurses and I'm so grateful to everyone at Kids First Pediatrics for taking care of us so well.
    Cindy — Jan 14, 2022
    About Dr. Max Soliguen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700866894
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Max Soliguen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soliguen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soliguen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soliguen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soliguen works at Kids First Pediatrics in Upland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Soliguen’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Soliguen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliguen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soliguen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soliguen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

