Overview

Dr. Max Shenin, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shenin works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.