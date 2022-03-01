See All Rheumatologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Max Shenin, DO

Rheumatology
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Max Shenin, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shenin works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C)
    1509 Doctors Cir Bldg C, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-1789

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Bone Density Scan
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Screening
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Temporal Arteritis
Trigger Finger
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Vasculitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Amyloidosis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Dermatomyositis
Familial Mediterranean Fever
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Limb Swelling
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Sarcoidosis
Spondylitis
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 01, 2022
    Great Doctor!! Only Dr. who diagnosed me! Always takes his time and answers all my questions..
    George — Mar 01, 2022
    About Dr. Max Shenin, DO

    Rheumatology
    19 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1730380239
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Max Shenin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shenin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shenin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shenin works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Shenin’s profile.

    Dr. Shenin has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shenin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

