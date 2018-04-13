Dr. Max Salas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Salas, MD
Overview
Dr. Max Salas, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
Saint Peter's University Hospital254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 745-8574MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, take a lot of time explaining everything. Good with kids. patient. Good diagnosis. We love him.
About Dr. Max Salas, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salas speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Salas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salas.
