Overview

Dr. Max Rattes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Universidade Federal De Minas Gerais, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Rattes works at TGH Cardiology in Tampa, FL with other offices in Plant City, FL and Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sleep Apnea and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.