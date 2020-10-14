Dr. Max Rabinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Rabinowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Max Rabinowitz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Locations
Alaska Oncology2925 Debarr Rd Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5002MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rabinowitz is very kind and compassionate. He listened to and addressed all my concerns. He exhibited medical expertise is handling my kidney cancer. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Max Rabinowitz, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1295770972
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabinowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabinowitz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabinowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabinowitz has seen patients for Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabinowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabinowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabinowitz.
